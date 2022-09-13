Bajans urged to line motorcade route, celebrate Fantastic 4 atheletes Loop Barbados

Barbados is gearing up to scream “Welcome home!” to its most outstanding athletes for 2022.

Bajan athletes who have achieved spectacular feats over the past two months at the Pan American Championships, the Commonwealth Games and other international meets will be celebrated in grand style this week.

Barbadian cyclist Amber Joseph who struck gold and won two silvers at the Pan American Cycling Championships returned home last Thursday ahead of the pack but she will not be left out of this week’s pomp.

On September 9, for her arrival, she was greeted by General Manager of the Barbados Olympic Association Glyne Clarke, Senior Operations Officer at the Barbados Olympic Association Ryan Brathwaite, and Neil Murrell Director of Sports at the National Sports Council.

But on Wednesday, September 15, she joins with Sada Williams, Shane Brathwaite, and Jonathan Jones on a motorcade, which will be followed by a press conference and reception to celebrate them. The reception will be held at Ilaro Court on the evening of Friday, September 16.

The motorcade leaves the Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday around 2pm. for the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium where the press conference will also be held.

Motorcade Route

From the Grantley Adams International Airport the motorcade will travel via Coverley, Pilgrim Road, Callender’s, Thornbury Hill through Oistins, Welches, Maxwell Road, Top Rock, then turn right at the roundabout towards Graeme Hall, then turn left at the roundabout onto the ABC Highway to the Garfield Sobers Roundabout, onto Wildey Road towards the triangle, then right onto Highway R by Carters, left up “B.E.T” hill onto the roundabout at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, around the roundabout, down “B.E.T” hill, left onto Upton, then turn right at the north entrance to the Gymnasium, pass the Astroturf and left to the Gymnasium’s VIP entrance.

Barbadians are invited to line the route of the motorcade on Wednesday afternoon to greet and celebrate our athletes. There will also be a 15-minute opportunity at the Gymnasium to interact with the athletes and take pictures.