Bajans told: ‘Check yuh selves’, get tested to avoid, treat diabetes Loop Barbados

Having spoken about the prevalence of diabetes amongst the Barbados population ad nauseam, today again, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley pointedly told Bajans to take their health seriously immediately because it is too costly.

it is taking down too many of our people in their prime

“It is the diabetes epidemic that we have, and I have been talking about it week after week after week because too many people are losing limbs, too many people are getting blin, too many people are having to go on dialysis and the country cannot afford to be able to provide the level of dialysis if it continues on its current trajectory.

“Bajans check yuh selves! All of us, we need to go and test.”

The prime minister who just this week spoke about early testing and early prognoses to save lives, at a tour of the newly-opened BioConnect Medical Centre on island, reminded the country of her own recent health scare and the reason why early testing is crucial.

Urging Bajans to get tested and know their own health status, she said the government is doing its part but the public must do theirs.

“We [government] are increasing the testing capacity significantly, across every parish. We need to change what we eat. That is why [Dr] Sonia Browne has been given the responsibility of chronic NCDs as well. Getting the sugar down that is why we increased the taxes on sweet drinks. This is not because we want to punish nobody, but if we don’t get in control of it, it is taking down too many of our people in their prime and we as a government will deal with it through both the public and the private sector but above all else, with you the people understanding that you are the first person who gets to determine if you are healthy or not. You are the first person!”

And she said that Mohammed will go to the mountain if the mountain will not come to Mohammed as well because this government is trying by many means possible to improve the health and well-being of this nation. “That is why we will also make sure that we can have in every parish opportunities for people who may not want to go to a gym and exercise, to participate in exercise because Barbados must move, not only change what we eat, but Barbados must move.”