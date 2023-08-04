Bajans to see 2-per cent drop in Pinnacle Feeds prices for animal feed Loop Barbados

The cost of grain has dropped internationally and Pinnacle Feeds has taken the decision to pass on the savings to its customers locally, with immediate effect.

In a press release issued minutes ago at 1:27 pm to the media, Managing Director Rakeesh Bernard has said:

“We are pleased to report that we have seen modest decreases in international grain prices over the past few months. While this is still a long way from reversing the increases which the livestock sector has endured for the past several years, we know that farmers will appreciate a first step in that direction, and so we’re reducing prices by 2 per cent with immediate effect.”

Bernard further advised the company would continue to monitor global commodity prices and review its feed prices on a monthly basis, in the hope of further reductions if import prices continue to trend downwards.

“Our focus remains on manufacturing the highest quality animal feed products at affordable prices.”

Local livestock farmers will start benefiting today, Friday, August 4, 2023, from reduced prices for animal feeds as Pinnacle Feeds will start passing on recent reductions in international grain prices.

After feed increased back in February 2023, the Head of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) James Paul called on local farmers to watch the global markets for trends in the prices of the raw materials to see for themselves how local prices should be impacted and what they should reflect.