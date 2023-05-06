Bajans react to social media video featuring 2 missing girls Loop Barbados

Many Barbadians today are up in arms after two missing 14-year-old girls casually popped up on a social media live video together.

The two girls, not related, were reported missing by their parents as leaving home on April 11 and April 13 and not returning nor reaching their scheduled destinations.

The Live video recording being shared around is under the handle “ilovedpplmen’.

In addition to the profile name and bio, seeing the two teens appearing to act nonchalant and callous by way of going public despite missing notice reports being circulated by The Barbados Police Service for their safe returns home, has upset some citizens.

On Twitter, people were concerned that because these two teens are making light of a serious situation that they could do more harm and damage for anyone who may be reported missing in the future, especially other teen girls.

In the past, Bajans flocked to comment sections under posts of missing girls with remarks such as “She at a man house”; “She ain’t missing”; and persons fear that these two are making bad for those who go missing to legitimately flee bad situations or trauma.

One person tweeted:

“I hope they get charged for wandering, cause how you wasting the police time and energy looking for y’all , now when girls really missing then wa?”

And someone replied, “Exactly. Nobody aint gine tek it serious no more.”

Another person tweeted, “And the problem with this is that if a couple of girls go missing for real for real…like serial kidnapper/killer on the loose (God forbid)…it more than likely won’t get the attention needed or be taken as serious because y’all doing nonsense.”

Someone else echoed the sentiment saying, “NOW THEM GIN MAKE IT HARDER FOR GIRLS THAT ACTUALLY END UP MISSING.”

On the flip side, some viewers said that the “hide and seek game”, running away and the social media Live and profile could all be seen as cries for help.

Therefore, amongst the general public, there are mixed feelings about how to ultimately handle this situation.

Some say that the girls’ behaviour warrants punishment and repercussions. However, for many corporal punishment was the suggestion and answer, while others called for a stint in the Government Industrial School (GIS) or for them to be placed on curfew and given volunteer hours at their schools and with a non-profit or charity.

The two girls are Tanik Jemmott and Ranika Husbands. In the video, they talked about getting their hair done. Some persons tweeted that their hope is that if they turn up at a hairdresser or salon, that the stylist would call in the police.

Moreover, many persons from the time the video surfaced, shifted their blame and focus off the girls to the home where they are staying, calling for the owner and person or persons harbouring them to feel the full extent of the law. Concerned citizens were analysing the video, asking if no one recognises the home from the background of the video to assist police in their search.

This evening around 7pm, The Barbados Police Service also issued an update, warning any and everyone that harbouring a child is a criminal offence and is punishable under Barbados law.

The missing girls are on the Child Care Board radar as well.