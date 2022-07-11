Bajans excited, fingers crossed ahead of Tipsy headlined by Burna Boy | Loop Barbados

Burna Boy, who is set to headlined Tipsy – the All-white Party in Barbados and kick off his Love, Damini summer tour, did not take to the Wireless stages over the weekend as planned.

On Twitter, four days ago, the Nigerian singers told his fans:

“I won’t be doing Wireless 2moro. Sorry.”

And while some of his fans held out hope that since Wireless was two days, though he would not be in London, he would make his appearance and perform in Birmingham, they were quickly disappointed.

Minutes later, Burna Boy tweeted again, saying:

“I Also won’t be doing Wireless Birmingham, Sincerest Apologies”

However, he went ahead with his album drop as promised and despite the disappointment felt by the fans in the UK, Love, Damini has been getting mad love with ‘Last, Last’ still being deemed the ‘Top, Top’ hit of the summer 2022. Even Tidal tweeted that ‘Last, Last’ is an ‘absolute smash’.

Burna Boy told his supporters, “Apparently I was born just after midnight, so I’m gna be dropping teasers everyday till release at midnight #LOVEDAMINI” and the love every day since is very apparent.

Many people are showing in their tweets that they are going out to cop their tickets. While many others are tweeting that the album has been on repeat since it dropped. One fan tweeted it is “damn near perfect” and Burna Boy retweeted her tweet.

On Bajan Twitter, few fans who already have tickets in-hand for his first Love Damini Summer Tour stop in Barbados on July 17, when they caught wind of his apology tweets were saying, he better not cancel his Bridgetown show.

One tweet that got a lot of traction jokingly said, “If burna don’t show up at Tipsy, Bajans gonna blast them and next year it gonna name Sober.”

But on the flipside, most Bajans were unfazed by the Afrobeats singer’s move in the UK because he has truly been promoting his new album, of which he is most proud and ready to share with the world. He also was not headlining Wireless.