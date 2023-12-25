Bajans celebrate Christmas in Queen’s Park Loop Barbados

Christmas in the Park remains a Barbadian tradition beloved by residents and tourists.

Hundreds flocked to Queen’s Park dressed in their Christmas finest, to take in the sights and sounds of the Barbados Police Service Band, Promise, Biggie Irie and more.

Decked in their gorgeous gowns and show-stopping tuxedos, many turned heads evoking photographers to stop and ask for a picture.

Some families coordinated their outfits, ensuring that even the tiniest toddler was dressed his best.

Although this year’s attendance paled in comparison to 2022, there was nothing but raving reviews for the festivities.

Many expressed that they have attended annually since childhood and wanted to keep the tradition alive for future generations.

Meanwhile, others wanted to take in the music, socialise and reconnect with acquaintances and familiar faces to Christmas in the Park.