Bajans advised not to stock up on meats ahead of a storm Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Locals are advised to refrain from stocking up on meat products ahead of a storm.

The warning came from Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams, who disclosed that during the 2021 category one hurricane, Elsa, Barbadians flocked to the supermarkets to purchase meat.

“Do you know what was one of the biggest issues following Elsa when the electricity went down? Meat spoiling in people’s freezers,” said the Home Affairs Minister during the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season press conference on Wednesday, May 31.

He stated that Barbadians did not heed Government’s hurricane preparation advice, which urged residents to purchase non-perishable items. Abrahams added that instead of stocking up on batteries, or essentials for an emergency bag, persons lined the supermarkets to pack their freezers.

“Half of the lines you saw in people going to the supermarkets, going to the Pricesmart and Cost-U-Less, prior to Hurricane Elsa was not to buy batteries. It was not to buy torch lights, it was not to buy sardines, Bajans went out in their numbers and bought meat,”

“We got the feedback from distributors, Bajans went out and stocked up on meat, the head thing we told people not to do!”

Minister Abrahams went on to encourage residents they are storm ready, with a comprehensive list of essential supplies.

“We need to take each and every hurricane season seriously because it only takes one,” he warned.