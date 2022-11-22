Bajan youth in T&T for Commonwealth Youth Parliament Loop Barbados

Youth Parliamentarians Chade Smith and Samuel Boston are representing Barbados at the 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) in Trinidad and Tobago.

Working under the theme, Youth Involvement in Parliamentary Democracy, the CYP brings together participants aged 18 to 29 from the nine Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Regions – Africa; Asia; Australia; British Islands and Mediterranean; Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic; Canada; India; Pacific; South-East Asia.

The week-long Commonwealth Youth Parliament is being held from November 20 to November 24 at The Red House, the official name of the Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

This year, the young parliamentarians will debate the “Remote Work Bill”, a critical conversation that has employed the attention of policymakers, the business community and the average citizen, following the reopening of societies post COVID-19 pandemic closures.

The CYP was designed to demonstrate the fundamentals behind the processes of parliament to potential future young parliamentarians. It offers participants a Pan-Commonwealth experience and a valuable networking opportunity with other participants from across the Commonwealth, as well as with current Members of Parliament from different jurisdictions, who act as mentors throughout the week.

It also gives participants an opportunity to experience one of the key institutions of democracy and good governance.

Members of the Barbados National Youth Parliament participate each year in the conference. This year 56 youth parliamentarians are participating in Caribbean Youth Parliament. Live coverage of the youth debate is being carried on ParlView, the YouTube Channel for the Parliament of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Barbados will participate in the debate tomorrow, November 23, 2022.