Bajan triathlete makes it in top 10 of Youth Cup in USA Loop Barbados

Barbadian triathlete, 15-year-old Cain Banfield has bounced back after faltering in last month’s USA East Coast Triathlon.

Facing fierce competition at the Pleasant Prairie Elite Youth Cup Triathlon in Wisconsin on Sunday, June 5, the fourth form Harrison College student finished ninth among 53 competitors.

Banfield’s top ten hopes at last month’s triathlon were dashed due to illness, however he rebounded with a strong race last Sunday, showing that he is at the top of his game when he is healthy.

Barbadian triathlete Cain Banfield.

Although the water temperature was a chilly 20.67 Celsius, Banfield still managed a fantastic 375 meter swim and exited third out of the water. He then transitioned onto the bike for the 10-kilometre ride and formed a small chase group.

Banfield stayed in this group for the entire ride and was instrumental in making this small group the fastest of the event, completing the bike segment in 15 minutes 52 seconds. He started the run at a ferocious pace and quickly moved up into fourth position with only about 1.5 kilometres left in the run.

Unfortunately, his fast start may have taken a bit too much out of him and he lost five positions in the final kilometre of the race with a run time of 9 minutes 59 seconds.

Overall, Banfield finished ninth with combined time of 32 minutes and 17 seconds.

Following his placement in Sunday’s triathlon, the 15-year-old is likely be invited to the USA Triathlon Nationals in Milwaukee USA later this year.

Banfield is also preparing to represent Barbados at the upcoming CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed relay Championships in Bahamas scheduled for August 26 and 27.