Bajan to face region’s best 11 at International Crafted Cocktail Loop Barbados

Barbadian Dwayne Williams will go up against 11 regional bartenders in the International Crafted Cocktail Competition hosted by Remy Cointreau Barbados this Sunday, February 18 at Haymans Market, St Peter at 6 pm.

The other contestants are Jamal Hodge – Anguilla, Ashley Henry – Antigua, Gilbert Gomez – Aruba, Derck Blaclmon – Bahamas, Siddharth Hedge – British Virgin Islands, Renee Barbosa – Cayman Islands, Vincent Rocal – St Barts, Darko Radisavljevic – St Marteen, Alleem Hosein – Trinidad and Tobago, Quinrico Thomas – Turks and Caicos Islands and Zoe Newbald – US Virgin Islands.

Mount Gay Market Manager, Anies Jordan, explained that this is the second year for the regional competition, “Similar to last year, each country hosted its own local competition where the contestants were required to create a cocktail using Mount Gay products. This year we added the challenge of recreating either an Old Fashioned or Martini cocktail with a twist, utilising Mount Gay rums or three brands under our parent company Remy Cointreau’s portfolio – The Botanist, Bruichladdich and Cointreau.

“We had an overwhelming response with more than 100 bartenders across the 12 territories vying for their chance to represent at Sunday’s finals here in Barbados. For this leg of the competition the contestants will have to create a cocktail using a fresh local ingredient, which they will choose for themselves on Saturday from the Cheapside Market in Bridgetown.”

Jordan noted that the competitors will be judged on brand knowledge, recipe originality, cocktail taste and after-taste, technique and execution and overall presentation by industry experts including Phillip ‘Casanova’ Antoine – international renowned mixologist, Jean Louis Brocardi – Food & Beverage Director at Wyndham Hotel and Delano Small – General Manager at The Cliff & QP Bistro.

“They will be competing for the coveted title and an all-expense paid trip to the world’s leading cocktail conference for drink industry professionals, Tales of the Cocktail, which will be held in New Orleans in July.

“Tales is the perfect platform for career advancement for attendees and will give our winner the fantastic opportunity to meet and exchange new ideas, products and techniques with other industry professionals from across the globe. They will do this while participating in educational, tasting and networking activities which will definitely enhance their skills and update their knowledge of the industry,” she said.

The regional leg of the International Crafted Cocktail Competition is free to the public and will climax with an after party featuring live performances from local acts including Lead Pipe & Saddis and Remy Martin ambassadors DJ Ras, DJ Indian & Chris Gayle and the Legacy Team – Niqo Vybz & Gunner.