Bajan technologists get AMR, ‘super bugs’ training at Best-dos Santos Loop Barbados

Barbados is getting another line of defense against “super bugs” – training and education of its laboratory technologists.

Barbadian laboratory technologists have now been trained on Molecular Detection and Diagnosis of Carbapenemase Genes in Gram Negative Bacteria by some of the best in the field.

In these post-COVID-19 pandemic times, the United Nations (UN) is not resting on its laurels considering the growing threat of “super bugs” to the world and its citizens. To this end, the laboratory technologists from Barbados, were joined by lab techs from Belize, Dominica, Haiti, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname on island at the Best Dos Santos laboratory on Martindale Street for intensive and highly relevant training.

This training is part of the UN’s commitment to combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a growing threat to global health.

AMR occurs when bacteria become resistant to antibiotics, making them difficult or impossible to treat.

This training is to help laboratory technologists identify and diagnose AMR more quickly and accurately, which is essential for preventing and treating infections.

Providing remarks at the opening session were PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries Dr Amalia Del Riego, Charge d’Affaires – Embassy of Argentina Vanesa Romani, and Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Most Honourable Dr Kenneth George.

Dr Del Riego spoke on the training saying:

“We appreciate the support provided by the Government of Argentina in the past, and currently for antimicrobial resistance detection and surveillance across the Caribbean.

“We wish to acknowledge the support of Malbran Institute (Buenos Aires, Argentina), a WHO collaborating centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance.”

Chief Medical Officer, Dr George said as testament that AMR training is a priority for Barbados, both human and veterinary laboratory technologists attended the workshop.

Agreeing that AMR diseases are becoming more prevalent, Dr George too used the occasion to thank the Government of Argentina for their continuing support for training. “Your support, both technically and financially, through the Malbran Institute is designed to support and promote antimicrobial stewardship across the Caribbean.”

Instructors from PAHO and the Malbran Institute, Buenos Aires, Argentina, a WHO Collaborating Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance facilitated the 4-day training. The training in Barbados was conducted in September.