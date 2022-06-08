Bajan teams succesful in international masters football tournament | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic (BIMFC) concluded last Monday evening at the National Stadium.

After four days of fun, friendships and football, the international titles and bragging rights will reside in Barbados for the next year, courtesy of victories by Paradise Masters in the Over 50s category and Winston Enterprises Bayland Masters in the Over 40s age group.

In a fiercely competitive encounter Paradise Masters defeated Winston Enterprises Bayland Masters in the Infinity on the Beach Over 50s Cup final 1-0.

It was a match of close opportunities as both team’s attackers threatened the goal, however weary legs and brave goalkeeping kept the game goalless.

Over 50s Infinity on the Beach Hotel/Jirah Consultant Inc MVP, Richard Wood of Paradise Masters, receives his award from BIMFC Vice Chairman Julian Annel

As penalty kicks seemed like the decisive factor between the teams, a moment of genius by Richard Wood unlocked the Bayland Masters defense.

Wood dribbled by two players on the left flank and played a precise pass to an unmarked Peter Newton in the 55th minute to convert from close range.

The Over 40s final was equally competitive and needed a penalty shootout to determine the winners.

In the end Bayland Masters held their nerves to defeat Canadian representatives La Familia 4-3, with Over 40s MVP and former national midfielder John Hawksworth converting the winning penalty kick.

Over 40s Infinity on the Beach Hotel/Jirah Consultant Inc MVP, John Hawksworth receiving his trophy from Jirah Consultant Inc Quantity Surveyor Emmerson Webster

Cockney Rebels of the United Kingdom and Deacons FC won the Over 50s and Over 40s Plate championship, while the Barbados Ambassadors of Canada (BAOC) finished third in the Over 50s Cup competition and COW Wildey Masters secured a similar position in the Over 40s, with a 7-0 victory over the Deighton Griffith Old Scholars.

Over 50s Plate Champions Cockney Rebels of the United Kingdom