Bajan songstress Amanda Reifer features in Kendrick Lamar’s 5th album | Loop Barbados

Barbadian songbird Amanda Reifer unlocked new stardom, by recently featuring in Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Mr Morale and the Big Steppers.

The anticipated fifth studio album dropped May 13 with star-studded features including; the likes of Reifer herself, Summer Walker, Sampha, Blxst, Kodak Black and more.

Mr Morale and the Big Steppers covers a range of topics. The Grammy-award winning artiste delves into fatherhood, generational trauma, cancel culture, queerness, addiction, and beyond.

Reifer’s smooth vocals can be heard on the Die Hard track, which also includes Blxst. Reflective of Kendrick’s soliloquy style, the rapper questions the heteronormative relationship and the burden he brings to the relationship.

“I hope I’m not too late to set my demons straight. I know I made you wait, but how much can you take?” Blxst sings in the hook.

Reifer took to her social media pages to express how honoured she was to participate in the project.

The songstress, who is the lead singer of the band Cover Drive, told fans that she was still in awe.

“Thank you for the incredible honour @kendricklamar of including me in this masterpiece…I’m speechless. Working with you has been the greatest creative experience of my life.

Shout out to $blxst from loving your music to now being on the same song. Still in awe of the way that God orchestrates such beautiful serendipities and experiences. Thank you to @republicrecords and @title9inc and everyone who was a part of the journey. I’m going to go cry again now..”

