Bajan Senior Games record holder Waltress going for gold again Loop Barbados

Henderson Waltress ran his first race just before he turned 51 years old.

Now 15 years later, he is a national record holder, has amassed numerous gold, silver and bronze medals at national and international Senior Games, and he is set to participate in four races at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St George, Utah, USA, from tomorrow, October 9.

Competitive at heart, Henderson cannot wait to hit the track on the first day of competition for his first two races.

Chatting with Loop, he talked about how he got to be a senior athlete running against the advice of even his physician.

With a laugh, he said, “I told myself when I get old like 50, I would just workout, because you know as some Bajans say, you either work out or rust out, I decided I didn’t want to rust out.”

So with that mindset, he reached out to his cousin who is a national starter and was advised to go down Weymouth.

Hendy said, when he got there it was not the little cardio and keep fit he was expecting. “It was not just working out, it was running. I not accustomed to no running, I tell myself these people gonna kill me.”

He said he went to the trainer and the man asked him if he could run. “I said I feel so. So he tell me run four laps. I take off and do the four laps. He said you like you could run.

“I did it, but the next two days I couldn’t walk.”

Laughing loudly, he said that coach gave him no tips as he ran all-out for the four laps, passing him each time. “He ain’t tell me anything. He could have told me, look you going too fast for your first time. So he ain’t tell me anything and I just run the four laps. When I finished, I stopped. And then he said, oh, you like you could run, I say, well, I run but not knowing the next day I can’t walk.

“Next day, I said, wait this ain’t for me. If running does hurt so bad, I done.”

But clearly his story did not end there.

“So what happened is, a lady who was a headmistress at St George Secondary School, she pulled me aside and she told me, Waltress you can win it. Doan done, doan done. You seem to be a natural. You tall, you slim and with some good training you’d be very hard to beat.”

Recapping as though he had the conversation yesterday not over a decade ago, he said, “I wasn’t 51 yet but I wanted to know what she mean by hard to beat, because I tell myself, she like she talking ’bout racing. But I never really come to race. You know? And then I decide I gine still try and I realise that I hearing about the National Senior Games in Barbados.”

And that lit a fresh fire under his feet. The Games were three weekends after his first foray into running.

“I said, National Senior Gaaaaames? I want to run!” But it was not an easy entry for Waltress into the competitor circle, yet, he rushed and registered before the deadline.

“I was still hurting. So I went to the doctor and the doctor told me, Mr Waltress, you can’t run at these Games. Your legs is inflamed. You cannot run. But I say, doc this my first time, my fiiiiirst time. I really want run. She said, Mr Waltress I told you that your legs is inflamed, you cannot run. I said, doc, with all due respects, I want to run.”

Fairly shy, and not one to wear short pants, he said when people saw his knees and his legs for the first time at the National Stadium, “I felt shame and confused, and I decide, yes I hurting but I still want to do the Games.”

With a big smile as he chatted with Loop via telephone while relaxing in Las Vegas last week Friday, he smiled and recalled, “You know my first time eeeeever wearing track shoes was when I get close to 51 years old and was competing at the National Senior Games for the first time? You know that I got the gold medal?”

His first race ever was the 50m at he won it unexpectedly.

“My first time racing with people, racing, racing and I didn’t even know I won the race until two men come and shake my hand. I say, wuh happen? They say wuh you beat all them men yeh. I say, meeeee?! ‘Cause I like I shut my eyes, I like I closed my eyes and just run, and I got the gold medal.”

He said on that occasion, he was interviewed for the first time and when reporter Ann-Marie Burke asked him, how was it? “I said, I didn’t even know. I just run!”

Feeling honoured, though anxious, he said, “You know the next race, the same day, I got the silver medal? Yes, and I couldn’t believe it and that was in the 100m. You know, two hours later I got the bronze medal same day in the 200m?”

So with gold in his first race, second in his second race and bronze in his third race ever, he said for him his next chapter was obvious. “I knew then that I could not stop!”

A man of faith, he said that one of the best memories after his first competition was when he next bumped into his doctor.

“You know God is so good, that I see the doctor in PriceSmart the Sunday morning, and when she see me, she say, Waltress? Wuh happened? I said, Girllll, I get gold, silver, and bronze then. She said, congratulations! You ran? You ran! I said yes. She said, how you feel? I said, I hurting but gold, silver and bronze, and she laughed.”

From then till now ahead of the games which are set for October 9 to October 21, at 66 years old now, Hendy is still doing it.

His first race in Utah is tomorrow, Monday, October 9. He will run the 1500m and 400m to start, both on Monday. Representing Barbados, he is set to run the 200m, 400m, 800m and the 1500m. Though he has medal in all these distances, he confessed that to him, he runs better in anything over 400m.

To those who may feel too old to start their fitness journey or to start a new hobby in general, Henderson said, “I would give them my story, I never say never. People start to feel old at 40 but you are as old as you feel.”

For his accomplishments, in addition to his track-meet medals received at home and abroad, Henderson is proud to have been bestowed with a National Award in 2013 as Most Outstanding Male Senior Athlete in 2012 having earned nine gold medals and one silver in one year. “Nobody never done that before!”

Henderson is also the national record holder for the fastest overseas 800m at the senior level in a time of 2:14.05 seconds.