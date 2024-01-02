Bajan returning home caught at GAIA with kilos Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
She is scheduled to reappear on February 20

Tonneil Neshan Rashida Rowe, 21, was granted BBD $75,000 bail after appearing at the District B Magistrates’ Court this morning for multiple drug charges. 

Rowe was arrested at the Grantley Adams International Airport in possession of 30.45 kilograms of cannabis valued at BBD $243,600 and cash valued at BBD $10,599.22. 

The Kew Road, Tudor Bridge, St Michael resident appeared before Magistrate Ward-Sargeant, today, January 2.

Rowe was charged with possession, intent to supply, importation and trafficking of cannabis, as well as money laundering. She was represented by attorney-at-law Michael Lashley KC. 

Rowe is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, February 20. 

