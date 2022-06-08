Bajan producer launches appeal for mom after Mother’s Day accident | Loop Barbados

What should have been a celebratory Mother’s Day for Cheryl Rose on Sunday, May 8 took a horrid turn.

While on her early morning jog, the mother of acclaimed producer Chris Rose, was struck from behind by a vehicle while on the sidewalk. She received a traumatic head injury that caused a brain bleed. The mother of two remains hospitalised in critical condition.

The multi-platinum music producer took to his social media to appeal to the public to assist in fundraising efforts.

“My mother was involved in an accident with a car whilst she was jogging. She’s currently been in the ICU for the past month. If you wish to make a donation to help my mom out with her recovery, there’s a link in my bio. Thank you to everyone who sent prayers or a kind message,” he said.

His brother, Nicholas, on his Instagram page, pleaded for people to donate, saying: “The more people reached, the faster my mother can receive the treatment she needs”.

The GoFundMe page was launched by family friend Tracy Currie, to help raise funds for the medical fees. The fees for medical evacuation, hospitalisation, neurological specialists and rehabilitation in Canada are an estimated CA $1 million.

“This crowdfunding/support campaign has been set up with love and hopes to help with the financial burden put on Cheryl and her family as she requires the ongoing intensive care of her medical team.

“Still not conscious or breathing on her own, it has become evident that Cheryl needs to be moved from her island home of Barbados to Canada, where she is a citizen and can hopefully get a broader scope of medical attention and rehabilitation. As you can imagine, the cost of a medical air ambulance along with all the necessary hospital fees will be astronomical.

“We estimate the financial costs for neurological and rehabilitative care to exceed Canadian $1 million dollars. One quote for medical evacuation alone was approximately $85.9K CDN. Our desire is to significantly help with these financial burdens,” Currie wrote.

She described the mother of Chris and Nicholas Rose as a “great support and asset to the community”.

“Cheryl is still unable to speak to you on her own; however, on her behalf and in advance, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your donations, encouraging messages, positive vibes, prayers, love and light.

Large or small, your donation is greatly appreciated, and we believe will make a difference. Thanks in advance for your generosity,” she continued.

Up to publication, the family has raised just over $40, 000.

Persons interested in making a donation towards Cheryl’s recovery can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/asking-for-compassion-and-generosity?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=chat&utm_source=whatsApp