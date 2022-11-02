Bajan Olympian follows in her mother’s footsteps Loop Barbados

Barbadian Olympian, Freida Nicholls is elated to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Edna Nicholls.

Freida was sworn in on Monday, October 31 as a Justice of Peace (JP) by President Dame Sandra Mason at State House. Reflecting that she was honoured to receive the recommendation, Freida shared that she humbly wanted to serve the people of Barbados, much like her mother, the founder of the Edna Nicholls Centre which helps at-risk youth.

“It is an honour. There is a lot of work that a JP is involved with in terms of authentication and other areas. I am personally glad because my mother Edna Nicholls was a JP as well and it gives me an opportunity again to reconnect with the community, to serve,” she told local media.

Freida is Barbados’ first female sprinter to go the Olympics, and she currently is an executive committee member in the World Olympian Association. She served in the Amateur Athletics Association of Barbados for 32 years as secretary, public relations officer and vice-president. Additionally, her historic achievements were recognised in February this year at the National Primary Schools Athletic Championships (NAPSAC), where a zone was named after her.

The Queen’s College alumnus expressed that under her new role as JP, she will “render assistance where required”.