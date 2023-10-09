Bajan Old Duppy pepper sauce with its ‘Great Taste’ wins big in the UK Loop Barbados

One Bajan brand has achieved what many others only dream about or never dare to do – Old Duppy Foods is not only shelves internationally, it has also taken two top awards in the 2023 Great Taste awards.

Loop chatted with the Managing Director of Old Duppy Foods Nick Bynoe and his colleague Jaggs Dass after their monumental wins.

Old Duppy Smoked Pepper Sauce – Traditional Barbados Style, was awarded 3 Stars by Great Taste. The Barbados-based company, Old Duppy Foods has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, also picking up a 2-Star award for its “Chilli Pineapple” smoked pepper sauce.

We started as a hobby and so to be winning…

According to the website, Great Taste is the largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme. It supports and promotes food and drink producers, large and small, giving buyers and food lovers in the UK and overseas reliable recommendations for great tasting food.

The 3 Stars: Exquisite means ‘Extraordinarily tasty food and drink’ and only around 2 per cent of products are awarded 3 Stars each year. The 2 Stars: Outstanding means ‘Above and beyond delicious’ and less than 10 per cent of entries will achieve this rating.

Old Duppy sauces are available at most major groceries and a number of smaller independent shops across the island of Barbados. But it has only been available in the United Kingdom from January of this year, yet these products now have two coveted awards to their name.

Firstly, where did Old Duppy Foods come from, name and all?

“I had chosen a different name, but when trying to register it I found out it was already taken, so it was back to the drawing board.

“One late evening at a bonfire, pictured on our label, with a rum in hand, as many Bajan stories go, a friend jokingly said to call it ‘Duppy’ and that just stuck with me. I tried a few variations and Old Duppy came out on top.”

And he has no regrets about the name, realising that it truly is most befitting.

“It really works well as we smoke all of our peppers, so it plays nicely with the theme as well as being a uniquely Caribbean word fitting perfectly with our motto – Buy Local, bring the heat, haunt them with flavour.”

So how did Old Duppy Foods cop these awards?

“We have every confidence in our product and were hoping to win a 1 Star from one of our two submitted sauces, which would have been fantastic. Never did we expect to end up with both a 3-Star and a 2-Star award.

“We entered the Great Taste Awards on own submission. It is open to the public with stipulations, for example, the product must be retailing in England, the food product must be manufactured under certain conditions and more.”

What was the process like?

Nick explained that this year 14,195 products were judged by the Great Taste experts and put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process. “Old Duppy Foods was dubbed as “fresh and vibrant” at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.”

For 2023, some 4,088 products were awarded a Great Taste 1-star – ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’, 1,568 were awarded a Great Taste 2-star – ‘above and beyond delicious’, and 248 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.

Jaggs Dass of Old Duppy Foods added that, “Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else. All products in the line-up for judging are blind tasted, that is, every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified before entering a robust, layered judging process.

“This year judging took place over 89 days in Dorset and London with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 109 different countries across the world.”

Old Duppy wins

So Nick was extremely delighted to see the Traditional Barbados Style was a massive hit with the Great Taste judges.

He said, “It is made with local Barbadian peppers which are craftily smoked using sustainable woods. The mustard and turmeric-based Traditional Barbados Style pepper sauce was one of the 248 products to receive a Great Taste 3-Star award in 2023, which is only 1.8 per cent of the total products entered.

“We are thrilled to have won Great Taste awards for our two sauces. We were pleasantly surprised to come away with two awards in our first year of export to the UK and are proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to our Traditional Barbados Style and Chilli Pineapple sauces.

“Being recognised with Great Taste 3-Star and 2-Star awards means so much to independent, small island producers such as ourselves, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it!

“Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry, so it’s a huge moment for us!”

Now with the Great Taste star logos added to the Old Duppy packaging, it reiterates Nick’s comment, “We started as a hobby and so to be winning an internationally recognised award for our products is a real honour.”

Asked if he expects that the new Great Taste stamps will increase appeal and sales by extension, Nick said, “Sales have been growing but the awards only came out last month, so still a little early to tell the full extent. Though we do expect a sizeable uptick.”

In addition to gaining the Great Taste stamp of approval, Old Duppy Foods also gained certificates for its wins, has the chance to be promoted globally in the quarter of a million Great Taste books published annually and they get assistance with brand promotion by way of a complimentary PR campaign to push their great tasting pepper sauces even further.