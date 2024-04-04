Bajan netballers to defend title at Jean Pierre tournament Loop Barbados

The Barbados Under-16 netball team will be defending their title at the 2024 Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament being held at the Beausejour Indoor Facility in St Lucia from April 2 to April 10.

Barbados is currently the reigning champions having won the tournament in 2019 and 2023.

The Barbados squad consists of 16 persons and include:

Chelsea Best Siarah Small (Graydon Sealy Secondary School)Aleera Chapman Deeya Forde-Haynes (Queen’s College)Quinesha Cox (The Lester Vaughan School)Jasonta FordeTyra GriffithSamerah Rock (Coleridge & Parry)Ky-mani Harding (The St Michael School)Kianna HarteKya McCarthyNyah Oughterson (Christ Church Foundation School)Shakeena PiggottJakaira Jones-Smith (Alleyne School)Tyesha Trotman (Combermere School)

Five caribbean counties will be vying for the top spot in the tournament. This includes host country St.Lucia, along with St.Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada and St.Eustatius and Barbados.

Today, Friday, April 5, the first match took place between Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines at 7:30 am. The second match will take place between Barbados and Grenada at 6:00 pm and the final match of the day will be held between St Lucia and Dominica at 7:15 pm.

Barbados Under-16 netball team.