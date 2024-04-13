Bajan netballers continue winning streak at Jean Pierre tournament Loop Barbados

The Barbados Under-16 netball team has won another Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament.

The Bajan netballers defeated opponents Grenada 27-19 in the Finals of the competition held at the Beausejour Indoor Facility in St Lucia on Wednesday, April 10.

They also won prizes for best uniformed team, most disciplined team, best team spirit, best goal average, best defending team, and placed second in the shooting competition.

The team consisted of:

Chelsea Best Siarah Small (Graydon Sealy Secondary School)

Aleera Chapman Deeya Forde-Haynes (Queen’s College)

Quinesha Cox (The Lester Vaughan School)

Jasonta Forde

Tyra Griffith

Samerah Rock (Coleridge & Parry)

Ky-mani Harding (The St Michael School)

Kianna Harte

Kya McCarthy

Nyah Oughterson (Christ Church Foundation School)

Shakeena Piggott

Jakaira Jones-Smith (The Alleyne School)

Tyesha Trotman (The Combermere School)

Five Caribbean counties competed for the top spot in the tournament, including host country St.Lucia, along with St.Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada and St.Eustatius and Barbados.