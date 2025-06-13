Bajan Layne may fire for WI

Young Barbadian fast bowler Johann Layne has admitted he was “shocked” to get the call from West Indies head coach Daren Sammy for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The 21-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the 16-member group which has started to assemble here for a camp at Kensington Oval before the Frank Worrell Trophy Series bowls off on June 25.

Layne, a lively fast bowler and hard-hitting lower order batsman, is also a dynamic outfielder. He is a product of Milton Lynch Primary and The Lodge School.

Weekend Sport caught up with him as he prepared to return home from the West Indies “A” team series against South Africa “A” in St Lucia. He makes the international team shortlist without ever playing a first-class match for his country but has an impressive first-class record of 66 wickets in 18 matches, with

four five-wicket hauls for the West Indies Academy. (PS)

