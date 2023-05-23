Bajan-Guyanese Rihanna sad about 19 lives lost in dorm fire Loop Barbados

Rihanna reacted on social media to the deadly fire in Guyana which took the lives of 19 children including a five-year-old boy.

Barbadian by birth, Rihanna’s mother Monica Brathwaite is Guyanese, so it’s no surprise that the Barbados National Hero is saddened by the tragedy.

A philanthropist who works hard to advance education and access to education for girls, this story definitely hit home for the woman behind the Clara-Lionel Foundation. Rihanna is now a mom and hearing the devastating news as parents woke up to the calamity would shake any mother to the core. One mom lost both of her twin daughters in the blaze.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley sent her condolences to the Republic of Guyana and pledge to assist wherever possible.

Rihanna has not indicated if or how she may get involved but she responded to Prime Minister Mottley’s post on Instagram.

Rihanna IG story response to deadly dorm fire in Guyana