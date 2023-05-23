Bajan-Guyanese Rihanna sad about 19 lives lost in dorm fire Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Bajan-Guyanese Rihanna sad about 19 lives lost in dorm fire Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

A busy Concacaf calendar awaits both men and women senior teams

Wright start for 2023

Barbados Royals confirms retained players

West Indies cricket player charged with match-fixing

Bajan-Guyanese Rihanna sad about 19 lives lost in dorm fire

Travel Tuesday: 5 Drinks to try in Barbados

Grenada, Barbados, T&T win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

CXC offers condolences to Guyana

Sir Hilary awarded honorary doctorate

3-Day Weather forecast for Barbados – Trough affecting island

Wednesday May 24

29?C
Barbados News

Sending prayers to Guyana

Loop News

16 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Rihanna reacted on social media to the deadly fire in Guyana which took the lives of 19 children including a five-year-old boy.

Barbadian by birth, Rihanna’s mother Monica Brathwaite is Guyanese, so it’s no surprise that the Barbados National Hero is saddened by the tragedy.

A philanthropist who works hard to advance education and access to education for girls, this story definitely hit home for the woman behind the Clara-Lionel Foundation. Rihanna is now a mom and hearing the devastating news as parents woke up to the calamity would shake any mother to the core. One mom lost both of her twin daughters in the blaze.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley sent her condolences to the Republic of Guyana and pledge to assist wherever possible.

Rihanna has not indicated if or how she may get involved but she responded to Prime Minister Mottley’s post on Instagram.

Rihanna IG story response to deadly dorm fire in Guyana

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

A busy Concacaf calendar awaits both men and women senior teams

Sport

Wright start for 2023

Sport

Barbados Royals confirms retained players

More From

Caribbean News

Grenada, Barbados, T&T win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

The Caribbean was well represented at the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society 2023 Chelsea Flower Show in the United Kingdom where Grenada, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago were each awarded

Sport

See also

Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19-year career

Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday.
Anthony

Barbados News

UPDATE: Two tropical waves being tracked reduce in speed

Waves moving westward

Sport

West Indies cricket player charged with match-fixing

Devon Thomas has 14 days from Tuesday to respond to the charges

Barbados News

PM Mottley sends condolences to Guyana after school dorm fire tragedy

“…we rally with our Caribbean friends and family to aid in the healing and rebuilding process”

World News

Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit message

Wish you could reword that snarky text message you just sent?
WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for up to 15 minutes after they send a message. The popular chat app announced in a blog po