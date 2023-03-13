Bajan footballer signs to club in Romania Loop Barbados

Senior national footballer Nicoli Brathwaite has signed a professional contract with Romanian division three club Fotbal Club (FC) Progresul Ezeris.

The 22-year-old full-back or centre midfielder has 11 senior caps for Barbados after making his debut on August 29, 2018 against Cuba.

…it’s been a long journey.

Speaking on his first professional deal, Brathwaite said: “It’s a great achievement for myself and the people of Barbados to have signed my first professional contract, it’s been a long journey. This shows once given the opportunity our players have what it takes but this is where the hard work begins and I’m looking forward to pushing on and achieving more.”

The Barbados Football Association extended a hearty congratulations to the 22-year-old.

“We are extremely proud of Nicoli, this is fantastic news. This is yet another example which shows that once the opportunity arises, our players can reach high heights. I’m really happy for Nicoli and on the behalf of the BFA, I want to wish him all the best,” remarked BFA technical director Emmerson.

Brathwaite, a former Paradise FC player joined Kickstart Football Club and played in the the BICO Primary Schools’ Football Competition during his time at St Martin’s Mangrove Primary School. He then went on to The St Michael School where he also played in the Secondary Schools’ Football League.

During his time at Kickstart, he went through the ranks from Under-11 straight through to Under-17, even travelling overseas to the USA to represent his club.

While in the Under-17 division at Kickstart, he travelled to England in 2016 where he was signed to Leyton Orient for one year at the Under-16 level. He was also offered a professional contract but was unable to sign due to lack of international clearance.

Brathwaite returned to Barbados, secured his student visa and returned to England to attend school. And while pursuing his education, he continued to train with Leyton’s Under-18 team and their first League 2 team for the next year.

However, when the international clearance still was not forthcoming, he went on trial to a League 1 team, Charlton Athletic, which is two leagues below Premier League, where he played with the Under-18 and Under-23 teams, but did not sign due to an internal issue.

Once again, he went on trial, but this time to Southend United FC, a League 1 Club, but faced yet another challenge and was unable to sign due to his age, the players already in the system and the biggest challenge; that of still needing international clearance.