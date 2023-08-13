Bajan footballer Dishon Howell will not be forgotten Loop Barbados

Barbados’ rising football star, 22-year-old Dishon Howell, alias ETO, has died.

Today, August 13, 2023, the Barbados Football Association (BFA) shared the news saying the Association is “devastated to have learnt of the passing of former outstanding junior national footballer Dishon”.

The BFA said:

“Dishon will always be remembered by scoring twice on his debut for Barbados in a comeback victory over Bermuda in 2017.

“May he rest in peace, we offer our deepest condolences.”

User Tery.so22 commented – He was going to be the one to see Bim to World Cup. It so sad

Earlier this year, January 2023, at the age of 21 Dishon was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell Lymphoma.

A GoFundMe page was set up for him to try to help raise for his treatments which were needed urgently.

According to the details on the fundraiser page, Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma is a rare type of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma that develops from white blood cells. These white blood cells called lymphocytes grow out of control. Lymphocytes are part of your immune system which helps protect your body from germs and diseases.

Sharing some insight into the young man who was a genius with a football, the page said, Dishon loved football.

“Dishon’s dreams came true at the age of 15 years when he represented Barbados. Since then, he has been on the rise. In 2016, he was one of 12 boys selected from a group of 420 across the Caribbean and Central America. It was this moment that allowed him to train for one week at Manchester’s City Football Club’s youth academy. From here, he not only captained the Digicel squad but also scored four scintillating goals in their 6-2 victory in an exhibition match against Hopwood College.”

Dishon’s treatment started in the USA, where he was diagnosed, but after two rounds of chemotherapy, Dishon was transferred back to Barbados to continue his fight.

On his passing, the BFA has stated that the “thoughts of everyone at BFA are with Dishon’s family, friends, teammates and everyone connected with the clubs, and teams he represented.”

Under the BFA Instagram post tributes and condolences are pouring in.

Angela Boyce wrote – My heart so heavy this morning on the passing of my cousin dishon you fought long and hard rip.rise in.glory

Caleb Brathwaite posted – I offer my condolences on behalf of the incoming executive of the Barbados Youth Development Council to Dishon’s family and friends during this difficult time. Dishon’s light in football shall continue to light the way for many young footballers in this country

The BFA added another post saying, “Forever in our hearts”.

