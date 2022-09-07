Bajan footballer could join Australian team – Macarthur FC, very soon Loop Barbados

Tridents Barbados’ Mario Williams is set to join Australian professional football club, Macarthur FC., if all goes well health wise.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that sources have disclosed Williams will join the A-League Men’s team pending the completion of a medical.

Should the talented defensive midfielder and centre back join Macarthur FC, he will be the second Barbadian international sportsman to play in the League after former Wellington Phoenix Paul Iffill, who though born in England, represented Barbados – his father’s birthplace – between 2004 and 2008.

According to ESPN, former Barbados Tridents coach, Russell Latapy, who is the new assistant to fellow Trinidadian Dwight York, recommended Williams. Latapy was the head coach of the Barbados national team for three and a half years, until he resigned in June this year.

“Latapy, who was appointed as fellow Trinidadian Dwight Yorke’s assistant after coaching Barbados from 2019 to 2022, has vouched for Williams’ ability to contribute at an ALM level despite his lack of exposure outside of his home region; believing that his talent hasn’t been recognised due to external scepticism over Caribbean football’s level.” ESPN said.

Williams will be the second international player to land at Macarthur this offseason, joining Georgian Bachana Arabuli.

Set to open their 2022-23 A-League Men campaign away to Brisbane Roar on October 8, Macarthur FC will meet the Oakleigh Cannons on Wednesday, September 14 in the semifinals of the Australia Cup.

Macarthur FC has until 5 pm the day prior, to register Williams if they want to include him in the side to take on the Cannons.