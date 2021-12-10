Bajan duo earn Conference title in the US | Loop Barbados

Two of Barbados’ most outstanding youth athletes have made an immediate impact on American soil.

National footballers Devonte Richards and Tajio James recently won the 2021 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Golden Valley Conference Championship with the Feather River College men’s soccer team.

The Pinelands pair helped Feather River College to a record of eight wins, one tie and one defeat, on their way to claiming their first conference title since 2016.



Seventeen-year-old James, a fleet-footed, sharpshooter scored a team high 11 goals and also contributed nine assist on his debut season: racking up three goals and one assist on his debut.

The former Pro-Shottas forward explained it was not an easy feat and he was surprised by the quality of the competition in the league.

“I came here expecting it not to be as hard as it was. I thought it would’ve been easy from watching it on TV, but out here it is very physical.

I’m a player that likes to run with the ball and up here if you run with the ball, you get body off the ball, so you have to pass it around. Therefore, I had to adapt and change my playing style.

The coach changed my playing style, where I had to pass and move a bit more, so I can get more goals”.

Richards, a member of the Combermere School alumni expressed delight on his debut season as a student-athlete, but labeled it “challenging”, due to the academic and athletic demands.

The charismatic 19-year-old playmaker stated that there is no time to relax in either discipline as the coaches and tutors expect excellence at all times, while being present for classes, gym sessions, training on the pitch and sometimes two matches a week.

Both players have managed their demands very well as Psychology major Richards, currently boast a 4.0 GPA and, James’ with two more assignments to be graded in his Health & Exercise Science programme possess a 3.0 GPA.

Along with an outstanding GPA, Richards has been excellent on the pitch, registering eight goals and seven assists to the benefit of his team.

Richards said he is enjoying college life thus far and he is learning every day.

“It has been a good experience. We have been able to see a good style of football.

The American Style is very physical.

I’ve enjoyed playing with my international teammates, guys from England, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, and the US, where I get to see different styles of football and different cultures.

Having a coach that’s very good and experience, made it a very good season”, said Richards.

Unfortunately, Feather River College’s quest for State glory was interrupted as they were eliminated in the First Round of the Playoffs by American Rivers College 2-1.

Disappointed but not discouraged according to James, who said he will use the unfortunate occurrence as motivation for the next season.

“We want to get better and come back stronger as a team and win the State Championship.

For me I want to do well and go to a four-year college and then possibly earn a contract”.

Richards exemplary skills and maturity have seen him reap more immediate rewards.

United Premier League Soccer League (UPSL) Premier Division club United City FC from Lake Forest, California has offered Richards a trial and is likely to feature in a game on Sunday evening versus Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC Academy (U19).