Bajan drag queen places second in Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 Loop Barbados

Gis?le Lullaby may have won Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 last Thursday officially, but the Caribbean and Barbados especially, have their winner in the first runner-up Jada Shada Hudson.

The Barbadian defied many odds, coming from being in the bottom two more than once in the nine-episode season, and having been the challenge winner only once, Jada brought it all to the final stage and laid it bare. Displaying her skills and talents, in a post full of grace, the queen said her sewing skills, which she did not know she possessed, shocked even her. And for that, her costume for the Masquerade Elegance to showcase her personality was one of her favs.

She wrote on Instagram:

“Category is Masquerade.”Now I mean momma is a “HotGlueGunGirl” till the end but my sewing skills that I don’t have and never learnt how to sew said “Am a make an appearance for the Ball ?… So Proud of this dress. I ??MADE ??THIS ?? “

The gold and black ensemble did not scream novice at all. As she walked the runway for the final look, voicing over her clip, she made sure to repeat, “I made this garment from head tuh toe myself!” At that exact moment, her Bajan accent was strong too. Then as she boasted, “There is not a seam untouched, darling. Look at the hem, look at the details, take it in. You girls could never.” One judge screamed, “She said Opulence!”

After the looks, Kimmy and Miss Fiercalicious were out of the running on Coronation night and Gis?le and Jada had to lip sync to Celine Dion’s’ ‘A New day has come’ for the crown. Despite some fans saying Jada’s got a 10/10 for her performance in the lip sync battle in their opinion, it was Gis?le the judges named the top queen for Season 3.

But that meant nothing to Jada’s fans, friends, family and followers, who were in the comments on Instagram, showering the queen with much praise and congratulations. Artist, Designer, and Photographer Junior Sealy was amongst them and he wrote: YOU ARE THE WINNER BABY!!!