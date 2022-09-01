Bajan dancer Royal G reps Caribbean in Nike campaign Loop Barbados

Barbadian dancer Royal Gale is repping the soca, carnival and all facets of the Caribbean as the face of the “West Indies” Nike Air Force 1’s.

Royal G, christened Gale Harris, is known across the region for her wining skills, flexibility and unique choreography.

She announced the collaboration with Nike on her social media, whilst not forgetting to include the Barbados flag.

“Y’all know I’m gonna represent and put on for the culture!” Royal G said on her Instagram page.

The collaboration showcases the diversity of the Caribbean, also featuring Jamaican track star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaican photographer and content producer, Jamal Burger, and Trinidadian songwriter Mia Taylor.

The AF1 “West Indies” was originally dropped 20 years ago. The white and classic green colour way was the first of four releases celebrating NYC’s West Indian Day Parade Carnival.

An emotional Royal G thanked her fans and followers on her stories. She reflected on her humble beginnings as a self-taught dancer, sharing her passions from inside her bedroom in front of a webcam, and posting videos on Facebook to now travelling the globe teaching Afro-Caribbean dance to thousands, and gracing billboards as Nike’s ambassador.

“Guys, thank you so, so much…For a like, a share, a repost, for your acknowledgement, for taking my class, for following me – Everything. Thank you so much because obviously I couldn’t get here by myself,” she said.