Bajan contingent at Huntsman World Senior Games racking up wins Loop Barbados

After the second day of events in Utah at the Huntsman World Senior Games, Barbados’ medal tally has jumped from one gold to five.

The Bajans won four races in Track and Field on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Barbados’ Henderson Waltress continues on his golden streak adding a gold medal in the Men’s 800m, after being the sole race winner on Day One. He runs in the 65-69 age group.

The medal haul moved to five gold, seven silver and four bronze.

Day 2 results:

Mens 800 metres

65-69 Henderson Waltress – Gold

55-59 Patrick Bourne – Silver

Women’s

65-69 Ainsley Lovell – Gold

Women’s 200 metres

85-89 Kathy Harper-Hall (Team Manager) – Gold

65-69 Ainsley Lovell – Silver

55-59 Kathy Anne Marshall – Bronze

Women’s 50 metres

65-69 Ainsley Lovell – Gold

85-89 Kathy Harper-Hall – Silver

55-59 Kathy Anne Marshall – Silver

Cycling

*Hill Climb*

Alan Cadogan – Bronze