Bajan contingent at Huntsman World Senior Games racking up wins Loop Barbados

After the second day of events in Utah at the Huntsman World Senior Games, Barbados’ medal tally has jumped from one gold to five.
The Bajans won four races in Track and Field on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
Barbados’ Henderson Waltress continues on his golden streak adding a gold medal in the Men’s 800m, after being the sole race winner on Day One. He runs in the 65-69 age group.
The medal haul moved to five gold, seven silver and four bronze.
Day 2 results:
Mens 800 metres
65-69 Henderson Waltress – Gold
55-59 Patrick Bourne – Silver
Women’s
65-69 Ainsley Lovell – Gold
Women’s 200 metres
85-89 Kathy Harper-Hall (Team Manager) – Gold
65-69 Ainsley Lovell – Silver
55-59 Kathy Anne Marshall – Bronze
Women’s 50 metres
65-69 Ainsley Lovell – Gold
85-89 Kathy Harper-Hall – Silver
55-59 Kathy Anne Marshall – Silver
Cycling
*Hill Climb*
Alan Cadogan – Bronze