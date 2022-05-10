Bajan coach wins soccer championship in the USA | Loop Barbados

Barbadians continue to excel on the United States sporting circuit.

Last week John Ward coached the Atlanta International School (AIS) to their second Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state title.

The Grazettes, St Michael native produced a tactical masterpiece to lead AIS to a 5-3 victory over Athens Academy at the McEachern High School field.

“The style of play and playing the game the right way, which is playing simple, playing smart, but also being dynamic when you have to”

AIS amassed an impressive 112 goals and conceded just 17 in 21 matches to close out an impressive and rewarding season which Ward attributed to secure relationships and a clear football philosophy, which has been built during his five-year tenure at the school.

The former Coleridge & Parry Secondary School student said since his first day on the job at AIS he had a vision, a philosophy, and a style of play he wanted to execute.

This combination brought AIS close to the championship on a couple occasions.

In Ward’s first year in charge AIS was eliminated in the quarterfinals, the following year they had to settle for second place, in year three they made the final four and the year after that COVID-19 intervened.

Ward and AIS perseverance paid off in 2022 and he described it as a special moment, particularly due to the players he achieved it with.

“With this group, we definitely had good comradery. Keeping these boys together for so long and really developing a style of play and a culture of play, I think that was key.

The style of play and playing the game the right way, which is playing simple, playing smart, but also being dynamic when you have to.

What made it special for me is after winning some middle school championships with this group of boys, then to transition into high school and win their first state championship, playing the game the right way.”