Bajan coach receives scholarship from Olympic Solidarity Loop Barbados

Multitalented Barbadian athlete and coach Andre Moore has been awarded a scholarship from Olympic Solidarity to participate in the International Support Program for African and Caribbean Sport (PAISAC).

From November 1, 2022, to May 15, 2023, Moore will be immersed in the program focused on training coaches in applied sports sciences. Its objectives include improving coaching with competency development, encouraging and increasing the number of women in sports and implementing a national training program in applied sports sciences based on the Canadian model.

Director of the National Olympic Academy, Vaneisha Cadogan, lauded Moore’s achievement and highlighted the academy’s commitment to excellence.

“We are always seeking avenues to sharpen the capacity of our sports officials, which will, in turn, boost Barbados’ athlete development efforts. Andre Moore’s impressive track record shows his talent as a coach and as an athlete, and we know that he, and ultimately handball, will benefit tremendously from this scholarship,” Cadogan said.

Andre Moore has served as the national coach for the Men’s and Women’s Handball Teams since 2019. He is a physical education teacher at Parkinson Memorial Secondary School, a certified exercise physiologist and a group exercise instructor. He has been an assistant coach with UWI Blackbirds Track and Field since 2016.

Among his achievements, Moore is a certified coach in Beach Handball (International Handball Federation), Track and Field (World Athletics Level 1), and Olympic Weightlifting (International Weightlifting Federation).