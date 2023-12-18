Bajan Christmas songs that best capture the culture and spirit Loop Barbados

Christmas is celebrated around the world, but in Barbados, musicians and songwriters over the years have really captured the essence of a Bajan Christmas in their tunes and lyrics.

Here are some of the best Bajan Christmas songs:

1. RPB – Maizie

Even if you never travelled on BWIA aka B-wee or Better Walk If Able, this classic is a true classic and a piece of exceptional writing.

“But Maizie where is the reindeer? Maizie I ain’t see no sleigh. Look he had no reindeer nor sleigh, he came on BWIA.

2. MADD – She mistake me for Santa Claus

Favourite line: So I unplug my phone and went back to sleeeeeep!

3. The Merrymen – Drink a rum

Fun fact: In Bajan dialect people probably sing punch a cream not punch de creme.

Ingredients according to Trini Gourmet –

6 eggs3 cups evaporated milk12 oz. sweetened condensed milk1.5 cups rum (preferably white)2 teaspoons Angostura bitters1 teaspoon vanilla extract1 teaspoon lime juicegrated nutmeg

4. Sach Moore and The Sandpebbles – Wuh Yah Gotta Gimme Fuh Christmas

“Give me something for Christmas boy and I’ll give you something too!”

This is one of those feel good, truly Bajan songs. One YouTube, one listener wrote, “I absolutely love this song”.

5. Da Costa Allamby – A gallon uh rum

If there ever were a Scrouge in Barbados, this would be his jam, probably.

“I doan care if anudda Christmas come. I doan give a damn if Santa Claus come…”