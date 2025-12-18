Bajan cherry, tamarind for a unique black cake

“This 100 per cent Bajan fruit cake – also known as black cake or great cake – has captured my interest 100 per cent,” Cigrid remaked.

I asked why? The response was simple.

Cigrid said: “The Bajan fruits are very important ingredients and we should cherish them.”

They really make it unique especially the Bajan cherries scientifically known as Acerola.

As I sat in bed after reading her feedback I got even more excited because this reinforces that I was on the right track. I remind you that we are creating a Bajan fruit cake and the fruit must be carefully chosen. We cannot use any and every fruit.

Bajan cherries are well respected across the world. Even Rihanna has Bajan cherries listed as an ingredient in one of her sold-out products.

The webpage https:// specialtyproduce. com/produce/ Barbados_Cherries_ Acerola_14086.php states: “Barbados cherries are famously known for their high Vitamin C content.

Research and studies conducted on the fruits have shown that consuming two to three fruits may contain the daily recommended allowance of Vitamin C, a nutrient that strengthens the immune system and boosts collagen production in the body.”

In the fruit and benefits table (see accompanying grapic above), tamarind and Bajan cherries have been added.

This week, we are going to scrape the tamarind and Bajan cherry fibre from off the seeds and heat up some of the apple wine. Blend the cherries and pour the mixture into a sieve and squeeze the juice into a container.

Simmer pulp

Add the cherry pulp and tamarind fibre into a saucepan with some apple wine and simmer the tamarind fibre and Bajan cherry pulp for five minutes.

Cool the tamarind and Bajan cherry pulp and add the mixture into the sterilise bottle.

Place the cherry juice into the freezer and defrost when the cake is ready for mixing and baking.

The song writer sings “pa rum pa pum pum.

A new King is born.” We will sing in Barbados,

“Come we told you, pa rum pa pum pum. A new delicious cake has been created pa rum pa pum pum.”

We have a Bajan black cake that will withstand the test of time.

Next week is the final presentation in this series. Ensure you collect the previous article.

