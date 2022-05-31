Bajan beauties have Draya Michele in awe | Loop Barbados

Former reality star, Draya Michele is raving about Barbados’ beauty.

This weekend, the influencer who has just over 8 million followers on Instagram, was vacationing in Barbados. She took to her Twitter and Instagram to express her admiration for the gorgeous Bajan women she met during her trip.

“They are all Models in Barbados…it’s these beautiful ass women walking around and 5’7″ is like the minimum height,” Draya said on her Twitter.

(Right) Celebrity Draya Michele partying in Barbados.

Draya didn’t only spend her time in Barbados lounging at the pool in Mint Swim, her swimwear brand.

From her stories, she had a night in the town, patronised West Coast restaurant, Sea Shed and enjoyed a cold Deputy beer in a yatch.

The owner of Mint Swim also acknowledged the works of Barbadian designer Chenique Jones of Jai’nique Couture, saying “You have a gift @jainiquecouture”.

