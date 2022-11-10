Bajan baller Justin Pile shooting his shots as captain in Oklahoma Loop Barbados

Justin Pile left Barbados when he was 21 years old to pursue basketball, and despite the pandemic and all its challenges, he has been able in just four years to move up the ranks to captain his team in Oklahoma now.

Chatting with Loop News for Good News Day 2022, today, November 10, the Bajan, who is now 24 years old, was all smiles as he talked about his journey, which started with a scholarship to play at Oklahoma Panhandle State.

A former student of the Garrison Secondary School in Paddock Road, Justin said that’s where he first started playing basketball. At 6’5″ and matching up against players who are 6’7″ and taller, Justin said he tried and played a lot of different sports, and though his height is not the ideal basketballer height, he confessed, “I fell in love with basketball.”

With his stature in consideration, Loop asked Justin who inspires him and his game. He said, “My favorite player is Lebron [James] but being an undersized forward I try to mold my game after Demar Derozan”.

So how did the Barbados player get from the Rock in the 246 to the 405 Oklahoma? Justin explained, “Well, I attended an exposure camp in Trinidad where I got a film of me playing and I also learnt how to reach out to coaches and schools and how to be seen.

“From there I was contacted by the coach from Panhandle State.”

Playing there for the last four years, Justin said, “My first two years that I played was a huge learning curve, especially my second season when the league got cut short due to COVID after just playing four games.

“In my third and current season I am the starting power forward and captain.”

Talk about a leap to the top!

Asked what’s his hope for after college, he confidently shared, “After college I aspire to play professionally and then go into coaching after.”

Justin has one more year in college, and as it relates to his dream team, with a laugh, he said, “If I ever get the opportunity to play in the NBA, I’d play for any team,”

Not if but when. All the best Justin!