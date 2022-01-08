Bajan-American nominated for NYC Corporation Counsel position | Loop Barbados

Sylvia Hinds-Radix has been nominated by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to be the Corporation Counsel.

Hinds-Radix, who is from Barbados, will be the first Caribbean-born woman to serve as Corporation Counsel in New York City’s history.

As Corporation Counsel, she will lead the Law Department, which is primarily responsible for providing legal representation to the City, the Mayor, other elected officials, and City agencies in all affirmative and defensive civil litigation.

This latest appointment adds to her long history of service to New York which began in 2002. Hinds-Radix’s most recently served as a designated member of the New York State Constitutional Bench.

She also conducted the mayor’s swearing-in ceremony at the Times Square New Year’s Celebration.

“I am honoured to have been nominated by Mayor Eric Adams to undertake this tremendous responsibility of representing the people of this great City, as New York City’s Corporation Counsel. At this particular time in our history, with all of the challenges that we are facing, I look forward to ensuring that fairness and justice is carried out for the residents of the City of New York,” said Hinds-Radix in a statement.

The mayor commented: “The Law Department plays an indispensable role in providing the legal architecture needed for the administration to carry out its vision. Sylvia Hinds-Radix has not only the brilliant legal mind, but also the emotional intelligence needed to lead the department as our next Corporation Counsel. I congratulate her on her history-making appointment.”

Hinds-Radix nomination has been sent to the New York City council for confirmation.