Bahamian wins International Crafted Cocktail Competition again Loop Barbados

Derek Blackmon has once again walked away with the title of top mixologist in the International Crafted Cocktail Competition.

The regional contest, hosted by Remy Cointreau, saw 12 talented entrants vying for the coveted title on February 18 at Haymans Market in St Peter.

Hailing from the Bahamas, the repeat winner won from among the 11 other regional bartenders and mixologists with a liquid concoction which he titled “The Culture”.

When Loop caught up with the ecstatic winner after results were announced, he provided some insight about his winning formula.

“It was a blend of the different Caribbean islands. It was a gin-based cocktail, with fresh-pressed sugar cane juice, also a cucumber and curry simple syrup, which I put together last minute,” the Bahamian mixologists explained.

He explained that he sought to merge cocktail culture with culinary culture to create a unique fusion of flavours that representative of different cultures.

Although others may only see the fun and the flair when these liquid connoisseurs put their skills on display, behind the scenes, it was a completely different story. According to Blackmon, his preparation leading up to the competition was “nerve-racking”.

“It’s a lot of nerve-racking moments where you are trying to put your best foot forward and not to fear,” he shared.

However, after defending his title, Blackmon added: “Winning the second time around, it’s a really honest pleasure; coming back here again and defending my title the way I did.”

The Bahamian, who has a passion for what he does, views every mixologist competition as an opportunity to explore his creativity and sharpen his bartending skills.

“The art of bartending and mixology is my passion so I don’t see it as I job. I do it because I love it and in competition that comes along, I participate in and put my best foot forward,” he told Loop News.

As the winner of the regional cocktail competition, Blackmon won an all-expense paid trip to the Tale of the Cocktail Conference and Expo in New Orleans later this year and intends to gain as much knowledge as he can and simply enjoy the entire experience. He encouraged all bartenders to continue trying their best, put their best foot forward and simply be themselves while loving what they did.

Second-place winner in the competition was Zoe Newbold from the US Virgin Islands who created “Spicy Fingers” while third place went to Aruba’s Gilbert Gomez with his signature brew ‘Caribbean Star”.

During the competition, each finalist had to create a signature cocktail featuring the brands from the Remy Cointreau portfolio which included Mount Gay Black Barrel or XO, The Botanist Gin, Cointreau Liqueur or Bruichladdich Single Malt Whisky. They also were challenged to include two local ingredients to embrace the ‘farm to table’ sustainability concept.

Commercial Manager for Mount Gay Distilleries Anies Jordan told Loop News that the teams at Mount Gay and Remy Cointreau were happy to host the regional cocktail competition and she encouraged mixologists across the Caribbean to continue being passionate about what they are doing.

On the night the judging panel included renowned mixologist Phillip ‘Casanova’ Antoine, Food and Beverage Director at Wyndham Hotel Jean Louis Brocardi and the General Manager of The Cliff and QP Bistro Delano Small. The cocktail competition attracted a sizeable crowd and entertainment was provided by the talented duo of Leadpipe and Saddis.