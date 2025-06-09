BAEP makes endometriosis strategic plan

Barbados has made history as the first Caribbean nation to develop a comprehensive Strategic Action Plan for Endometriosis. The plan, unveiled by the Barbados Association of Endometriosis and PCOS (BAEP), is a direct response to alarming health disparities that see Black women experiencing significantly worse outcomes when dealing with this chronic condition.

Julia Mandeville, chair of the Board of Trustees for BAEP, said evidence showed that Black people faced systematic disadvantages in endometriosis care.

“Empirical research shows that Black people are less likely to be diagnosed with endometriosis, are diagnosed significantly later, and at worse stages of endometriosis.”

The revelation of endometriosis’ crushing economic impact puts the annual cost per person at approximately US$12 419. This figure becomes even more sobering when compared to Barbados’ national minimum wage, updated to $10.50 per hour as of June 1, which is approximately $21 844 annually for full-time work.

Framework

Tristan Griffith, the policy development expert leading implementation strategy, outlined an ambitious 2025-2030 framework centred on a proposed

multisectoral endometriosis steering committee (ASICOR).

This body would coordinate implementation efforts across sectors while ensuring strong representation from civil society organisations, health insurance providers and crucially, individuals with lived experience of endometriosis.

Holistic approach

The plan’s three core priority areas reflect a holistic approach: access to quality care, community education and advocacy, and inclusive, communityoriented research.

Griffith said that sustainable financing would rely on “blended financing mechanisms” including targeted public sector allocations, NGO subsidies, and partnerships with international development partners.

The final five-year review will inform future planning cycles and provide lessons for other Caribbean states facing similar challenges. (DDS)