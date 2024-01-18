BACA elects new executive Loop Barbados

The Barbados Association of Creatives and Artistes (BACA) has elected a new executive for the next two years.

The new executive team brings a wealth of experience and passion to their roles, aspiring to elevate BACA to new heights and provide invaluable support to Barbados’ creative community for the 2024 to 2026 term.

At the recent biennial elections, Charles Lewis was elected at the president. Expressing his enthusiasm about the newly elected board, Lewis said: “I am honoured to lead this exceptional group of individuals. Together, we are dedicated to empowering artists, fostering creativity, and enriching the cultural landscape of Barbados.”

The other members of the executive include Sean Carter, vice president; Cleve Scott, secretary; Colin Spencer, treasurer; Danecia Cockrell, assistant secretary/treasurer; and Barry Knight, public relations officer.

The floor members are Merle Niles, Jason Morris and Charlette Thomas.