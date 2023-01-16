Baby Cham puts Jamaica’s leaders on blast after Bolt fleeced Loop Barbados

Jamaican recording artiste Baby Cham has called out members of Jamaica’s Government for not speaking out after sprint legend Usain Bolt was reportedly fleeced of millions, allegedly by a former employee of a company holding investments for the eight-time Olympic champion.

In a video shared to his Instagram page, the singer-songwriter said Bolt has done so much for Jamaica.

“How someone like Usain Bolt that has given the country so much and has done so much for the country, tourism on a whole, just giving so much joy to the people… how them can fraud this man of his retirement money and I don’t hear the minister of finance [Dr Nigel Clarke] speaking out; I don’t hear the prime minister [Andrew Holness] speaking out? I don’t hear the people who we put in these power to oversee and make sure they protect Jamaicans?” Cham asked in the video that was liked by Bolt on the social media platform.

Bolt is among individuals who lost millions to reported fraudulent activity at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL).

Bolt has not spoken publicly in relation to the reported fraudulent activity since news emerged of the claims surrounding SSL and one of its former employees, however, on Monday the retired sprinter took to Twitter and Instagram and posted a snippet of his song ‘Cryptic World’.

“In a World of Lies… Where is the Truth? The History Evil… What is the Root?… MONEY #CrypticWorld,” the Olympian captioned his post.

Cham also questioned whether Jamaicans should be investing in the country.

News emerged last week that Bolt is among individuals who lost millions to a reported fraud at SSL.

The company has since been placed under “enhanced oversight”, with Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) appointing a special auditor for for the investment company while financial authorities conduct an investigation.

In the meantime, SSL is allowed to continue its business operations but must seek the approval of the FSC for transactions involving the intake and payout of funds to clients.

The management of SSL has also said it has taken steps to secure assets in its control and strengthen internal protocols to detect suspicious activity in the shortest time possible.