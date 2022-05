The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

By midday on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022, there were three babies delivered at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

With one baby missing today by one minute, being birthed at 23:59 pm, today started with a baby boy born 45 minutes later, at 12:44 am.

Of the three deliveries so far, he is the only male.

The first baby girl was born at 1:54 am and the second baby girl was born at 11:36 am.