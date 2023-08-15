Babb’s Reading Clinic gives boys an opportunity to succeed Loop Barbados

For the second consecutive year, The Babb’s Reading Clinic, aims to narrow the learning gap experienced by male students who are about to enter secondary school.

The Clinic which is supported by Scotiabank Barbados provides additional support to students, helping to enhance their learning and reading skills. It began on July 17 and ends on August 18.

Dr Astra Babb, founder and her team have been conducting the Clinic for six years. It was realised that many students experienced several challenges with online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, when the Clinic was re-started in 2022, these gaps were highlighted.

Specialist tutors provide the boys with free instructions in basic word recognition strategies, such as activating phonemic awareness and understanding structural analysis. Reading Comprehension Techniques such as, analyzing text structure, identifying the main idea in a passage, and monitoring of comprehension are taught. The boys are also engaged activities such as problem- solving scenarios, and educational field trips.

Dr Babb expressed gratitude to Scotiabank for its continued support – “The Babb’s Reading Clinic thanks Scotiabank for assisting us with funds that enabled us to host the Clinic for at-risk boys again this year. By your continued help to us, you are offering an opportunity to boys, many of whom are from an economically deprived background, to improve their ability to read” she commented.

In addition to the Reading Clinic’s timetable, Scotiabank facilitated a financial literacy session for the 60 boys in this year’s Clinic.

Rico Layne Manager, Bridgetown Branch shared insight on budgeting and savings basics in an interactive session.

“Scotiabank is focused on helping our nation’s youth and providing them with opportunities to reach their full potential and our support of The Babb’s Reading Clinic is doing just that – helping these boys to rise up and achieve success” commented Layne.

“In addition to supporting the Clinic financially it is great that we also engage with the boys and help them learn some basic financial skills that will be of use to them as they get older and become well rounded individuals who contribute in a positive way to society” he continued.

“The experience was a pleasure for me, and I really hope more organisations take the opportunity to invest in the youth of Barbados” Layne concluded.