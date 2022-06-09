Azealia Banks Says Cardi B Is ‘Scarier Than Me,’ Names ‘Bodak Yellow’ Among Best Female Rap Records

Cardi B and Azealia Banks are one step closer to burying the hatchet, and Cardi B has even expressed that Banks would be perfect for a Playboy photoshoot.

However, Cardi hasn’t made a move because she says Azealia is unpredictable. In an Instagram Live on Tuesday, Cardi B spoke about Azealia Banks slaying a photoshoot she wants to direct, but she’s unsure of how things might pan out given Azealia’s penchant for online rants blasting and exposing people.

“I would love to direct a photoshoot for her. But, you know I’m a little afraid of her. She can turn left real quick but I would love that…Like when she shaved her head I would have done an insane photo shoot,” Cardi said.

Cardi knows precisely what she’s talking about because, like many others, including Kanye West, she ended up on Azealia’s hit list in the past.

In 2018, Azealia’s comments directed at Cardi B led to her deleting her Instagram account and going private on Twitter. It was at a time when Cardi B was also pregnant with her first child and might have been emotional over the words used by Banks.

In an interview, Banks cruelly referred to Cardi B as a “caricature of a black woman,” “an industry plant,” and “an illiterate, untalented rat.”

She made the comments while on The Breakfast Club Show.

“I’m just talking about this caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with,” she said referring to the Bronx rapper.

Cardi B

Cardi B had responded to Azealia, noting that she did not care for the fame and that nobody appointed her to be a role model.

“I’m from the hood,” she said in a Shaderoom comment to Azealia’s interview. “I speak how I speak. I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous — people choose me.”

“This coming from a woman that bleached her skin but wants to be an advocate?” Cardi added. “Goodbye. I’m not apologizing or killing myself because of who I am.”

Banks came back with more cruel comments as she bashed Cardi and her husband, Offset.

However, it seems that since then, Azealia has been trying to get into Cardi’s good graces.

In a video response shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, Azealia said Cardi B had no reason to fear her because (Cardi) was a lot scarier than she could ever be.

“It has been on my mind all day like when people like when artists are like I’m afraid of Azealia Banks…You have no reason to be afraid of Azealia Banks, especially Cardi you have no reason to be afraid of Azealia Banks,” she said.

“Ah sis, like actually, You’re a lot scarier than I am. You know and you do like scary stuff, I’ve seen you like hop in and go downtown, those things which scare me, like fight a fan, argue with a fan, I would not let you do that…there a lot of things I would not let you do that,” she continued.

“And you getting bches fed up, you getting b***hes jumped,” she laughed. “I’m not scary. And yea the whole disclaimer that everyone always has to put before working with Azealia Banks.”

Azealia Banks also said that some of her rants on the internet have caused people to be cautious about dealing with her.

“Like I used the internet and said a bunch of dumb s*** but life goes on,” she said. “Can we please let this be the last time that we get that Azealia Banks disclaimer because it’s not fair.”

It doesn’t seem like she is against working with Cardi B, as just a day before, she praised Cardi B, but fans were suspicious about her motives since she has been beefing with Nicki Minaj in recent months. Everyone knows that Cardi and Nicki are nowhere near burying the hatchet, and it all seems too convenient on Azealia’s part.

After getting her Twitter account back, Azealia Banks shared praises for Cardi B’s record “Bodak Yellow” and even praised the Bronx rapper’s glow-up (which has won her several Grammys and other awards than Azealia herself).

“Yo Bodak Yellow is really still a TOP TIER female rap record,” she tweeted. “It’s so fucking NEW YORK.”

She also responded to a fan who accused her of dragging Cardi B years ago.

“It’s mad funny how fans be thinking they know what goes on behind the scenes. Or think artists care about what y’all think about industry we work in. I’ve always thought bodak yellow was fire. Plus cardi b’s personal, mental and cultural glow up is solid,” she tweeted.