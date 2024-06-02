Awards for outstanding contributions to public health presented Loop Barbados

During a special ceremony at the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in Geneva on Friday, 31 May 2024, awards were presented to persons and institutions from around the world for their outstanding contributions to public health.

Eight winners were awarded by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly President, Dr Edwin Dikoloti of Botswana, together with high-level representatives of the foundations providing the public health awards and prizes and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, as Administrator for the prizes.

The call for nominations of candidates for each prize is sent out each year after closure of the World Health Assembly. Nominations can be made by national health administrations of a WHO Member State and by former recipients of the prizes. At its 154th session in January 2024, the Executive Board designated the 2024 winners of the prizes, on the basis of proposals made by the dedicated selection panel for each prize.

The eight laureates have been selected to celebrate their unique role and contribution for public health in their countries and globally. They come from four WHO Regions: Africa, the Eastern-Mediterranean, South-East Asia and the Western Pacific.

Winners of the 2024 prizes

Dr LEE Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health 2024 laureate: Dr Bader Al-Rawahi, Oman.Sasakawa Health Prize 2024 laureate: Dr Doreen Ramogola-Masire, Botswana.United Arab Emirates Health Foundation Prize 2024 prize winner: the National Death Registry System, Saudi Arabia.His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for Research in Health Care for the Elderly and in Health Promotion: The 2024 Prize was jointly awarded to the Chinese Geriatrics Society, China, and Dr Ahmed Hamed Saif Al Wahaibi, Oman.Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion: The 2024 award was jointly bestowed to Professor Bontle Mbongwe, Botswana and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), India.Ihsan Doğramacı Family Health Foundation Prize: The 2024 winner: Dr Jamila Taiseer Yasser Al Abri, Oman.

SOURCE: World Health Organization (WHO).