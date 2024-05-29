Autopsy to be conducted on 8-month-old infant who died at AED Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has issued its condolences to the family of the 8-month-old infant, who died in the Accident and Emergency Department (AED), but stands firm against the untruths surrounding the death that the infant had received a Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) combination vaccine.

In a statement, Senior Medical Officer of Health (South) Dr Ingrid Cumberbatch addressed the “extremely serious misleading allegations” which have been placed in the public domain recently, following the unfortunate and tragic infant death.

She explained:

“On Thursday, May 23, 2024 an 8-month-old child was referred to the Accident and Emergency Department (AED) of the Queen Elizabeth by a private medical practitioner. The child arrived at the AED in an unconscious state and died following failed resuscitation efforts.”

And she affirmed, “”The MHW wishes to clearly state that the child had not received the MMR vaccines as being misleadingly stated in the public domain. The policy of the MHW is that minimum age at which this vaccine is administered to children is one year of age.”

As it pertains to the scheduled immunisations, she reiterated, “It is known that in keeping with common practice for children of such age, the child had been immunised. The immunisations were administered at the St Philip Polyclinic including the 2, 4- and 6-month vaccines, with the last dose being administered on April 2, 2024.”

Dr Cumberbatch said that as it pertains to the next steps, it will be business as usual to further dispel the mistruths.

“In keeping with the Laws of Barbados, in cases of sudden and unnatural death an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of this unfortunate death.

“The MHW takes this opportunity to extend its condolences to the family of the deceased child.”