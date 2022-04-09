Authority announces good news for driving licence renewals | Loop Barbados

Persons who made payments to renew their driver’s licences between July 2020 and October 2021, and have not been issued their licence by the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA), can, from Monday, April 11, log on to bla.gov.bb to ascertain the status of their licences.

Using their national identification number in the app, persons can check whether their cards are ready for pick up and the location where the licence may be collected. They may also telephone the Pine location at 536-0279or 536-0260, or the Holetown location at 535-8168/9, to find out the status of their licence.

Once the cards are available, drivers who reside in St Andrew, St Lucy, St Peter, St James, St Joseph and St Thomas can collect them from the BLA branch in Holetown between 8:15 am and 4 pm. Those who reside in Christ Church, St Philip, St Michael, St John and St George must collect their licence at the BLA Pine location between 8:15 a.m. and 4 pm, or 5 pm and 10 pm.

Persons are advised to walk with the expired driving licence and a valid form of identification.

The alphabetical system has been put in place and persons should log on the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources’ Facebook or IG page to find out the day that corresponds with the first letter of their last name.

The Barbados Licensing Authority apologises for the delay and thanks the public for its patience and understanding.