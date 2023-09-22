Authorities investigating prisoner’s short-lived escape Loop Barbados

The short-lived escape of a murder-accused at Dodds Prison, St Philip on Thursday, September 21 is under investigation.

Tyreke Delandre Benskin escaped custody around 3:45 pm and eventually captured by police patrol along Yorkshire Road, Christ Church on Thursday night.

According to Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abraham, a “full investigation” has started into the circumstances surrounding Benskin’s escape.

“That investigation has started already and I am waiting the report on it. The aim of this is to find out what went wrong, what are the weaknesses – if any – and what can be done to prevent this. Because we have had a sterling record at Dodds Prison so far, and we have confidence in our prison system so we need to understand what happened yesterday that allowed the prisoner to escape,” Minister Abrahams told Barbadian news station, Starcom Network.

The Minister said he was heartened by the swift response of the Barbados Police Service, the Barbados Defence Force and the public, which led to the swift capture of the inmate.

Abrahams disclosed that drone surveillance, police patrols, social media and public feedback contributed significantly.

Benskin is accused of the murder of Shakeem Holder on February 2, 2020. He was 17 years old when he was remanded.