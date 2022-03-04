Australian cricket great Shane Warne dies at 52 | Loop Barbados

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricket players in history who helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and was part of five Ashes-winning teams during his career, has died. He was 52.

Fox Sports television, which employed Warne as a commentator, quoted a family statement as saying he died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”