August water bills delayed for some customers

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is notifying customers in parts of St Michael, St Thomas, St Philip and St George that efforts are still ongoing to resolve the matter relating to late bills.

BWA advised residents and businesses currently enrolled in e-billing impacted by this change, that they will receive their outstanding previous bills prior to the delivery of the August billing statement.

Customers inquiring about bill balances are reminded that they can call 434-4292 where account balances are available via the automated system.

Persons can also email [email protected] for assistance.

Customers following a payment plan are also reminded to continue paying the agreed sum in addition to their current water charges.

In addition, the BWA advised those wishing to enter into an agreement to visit the BWA during the hours of 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

(BWA).