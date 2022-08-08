August fuel prices: Double-digit increase for gasoline and diesel Loop Barbados

Consumers will pay more for petroleum products from today, Monday, August 8, 2022, except for kerosene, which will be sold at $2.36, a reduction of 30 cents.

The price of gasoline will move to $4.83 per litre, an increase of 11 cents, while diesel will go up by 20 cents to $4.28.

The retail price of LPG will now be $170.87 for the 100-lb cylinder; $ 47.82 for the 25-lb cylinder; $42.24 for the 22-lb cylinder and $38.40 for the 20-lb cylinder.

Government announced the capping of the Value Added Tax on gasoline and diesel in this year’s Budget and Financial Proposal in an effort to shield consumers from the full increase of refined petroleum products.

However, in light of increasing oil prices internationally, the prices had to be adjusted upward for August.